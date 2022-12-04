dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $203.76 million and $2.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00452199 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000339 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000773 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02680636 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars.

