Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.22) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.23) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.65 ($20.26) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.70 and a 200 day moving average of €18.75.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

