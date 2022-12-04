Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $150.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

