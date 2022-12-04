Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 415 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 391.50 ($4.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

