Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXLG. DA Davidson increased their price target on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 795,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,763. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

In related news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,159 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

