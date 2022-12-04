Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 58,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,116. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

