DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,550.23 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,763,917 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

