Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 750,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $389.32. The stock had a trading volume of 379,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,869. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $410.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $4,824,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

