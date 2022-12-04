DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 147,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DatChat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. DatChat has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.14.

Get DatChat alerts:

Institutional Trading of DatChat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DatChat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DatChat by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DatChat by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DatChat by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.