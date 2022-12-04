DataHighway (DHX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $93.38 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $93.38 million and approximately $33,472.30 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00017073 BTC on exchanges.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,935,548 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.91186876 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,740.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

