Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Lowered by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 2.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $34,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and have sold 86,506 shares worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 5,147,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,537. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,494.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.