Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.69 billion and $176.89 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,686,600,390 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

