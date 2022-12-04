CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 21,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 22,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

