Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.2 %

CRWS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 8,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.