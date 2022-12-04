Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.2 %
CRWS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 8,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Crown Crafts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.
Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts Company Profile
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Crafts (CRWS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.