CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Stephens

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $205.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CRWD stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

