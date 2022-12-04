CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $155.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

