CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

