CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $148.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $234.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.