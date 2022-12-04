CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $148.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $234.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

