CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $235.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.37. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

