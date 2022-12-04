Critical Analysis: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.79 -$51.90 million $1.06 12.06

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic 6.82% 5.49% 2.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.5% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.96%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

