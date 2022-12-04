Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 15,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 34,666,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,894,360. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

