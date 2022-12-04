Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.