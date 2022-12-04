Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 26.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Cowen Stock Performance

COWN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 408,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.