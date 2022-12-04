Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 26.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Cowen Stock Performance
COWN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 408,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Cowen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
About Cowen
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
