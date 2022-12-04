Cowen Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

