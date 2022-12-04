Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $71.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.65.

COUP stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $185.99.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

