Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Corteva Trading Up 1.6 %

CTVA traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $67.31. 1,865,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.