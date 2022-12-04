CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,205,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

