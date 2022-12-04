CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENPH traded up $22.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.00. 5,542,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,813. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $338.16.
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
