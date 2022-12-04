CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,197,000 after acquiring an additional 616,595 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.1 %

PBR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 26,651,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,868,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.