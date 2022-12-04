CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 81,923 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 81,923 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

RRC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. 3,355,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.