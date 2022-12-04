CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 446 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after acquiring an additional 89,930 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. 4,879,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

