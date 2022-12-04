CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 256,007 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256,007 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 413,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $1,626,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247,900 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 4,178,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

