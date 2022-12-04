Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $345.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $322.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.39. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

