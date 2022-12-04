Contrasting Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 1 3 5 0 2.44

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $167.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada 57.18% 11.27% 10.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -4.3, meaning that its stock price is 530% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 21.46 $733.70 million $3.95 36.85

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

