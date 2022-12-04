Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCSI traded down 0.80 on Friday, reaching 57.60. 72,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is 53.87 and its 200-day moving average is 50.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 37.75 and a twelve month high of 65.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

