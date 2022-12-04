Conflux 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.89 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $59.56 million and $1.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,917.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00452935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00113869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00860260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00650085 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00245035 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

