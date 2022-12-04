Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

