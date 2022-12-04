Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 7.2% in November

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

Compute Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. 18,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,309. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 141,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 19.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.