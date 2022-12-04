Compound Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.04 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $37.23 or 0.00219451 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $270.53 million and $11.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00123533 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00042727 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.50221672 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $12,281,904.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.