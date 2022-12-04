Comparing Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) & Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.25 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.40

Golden Path Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blend Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64% Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.6% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Path Acquisition and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20

Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $3.68, indicating a potential upside of 182.91%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Summary

Golden Path Acquisition beats Blend Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Path Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.