Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 274,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

CMRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,754. Comera Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54.

Insider Activity at Comera Life Sciences

In other Comera Life Sciences news, Director James Sherblom acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,460.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Gerard Campbell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Sherblom bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,460.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $356,979 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

