Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.