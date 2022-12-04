Coin98 (C98) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $52.81 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.01735808 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013975 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030118 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.01750880 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

