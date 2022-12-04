Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 649,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.58. 135,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,103. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

