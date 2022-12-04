Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 468.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,832 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

Code Chain New Continent stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 10,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,125. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.