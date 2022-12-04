CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 38,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,694. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

