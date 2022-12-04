CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 379,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 23.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 203,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

