Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

