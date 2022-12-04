Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 9,168 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,827.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,862 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 682,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

