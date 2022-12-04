Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.0% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 119.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.2% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 187.0% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $300.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.92. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

